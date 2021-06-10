Watch the premiere of ‘Loki’ with your friends with Disney + GroupWatch

Disney + launches option to watch content with friends 1:12

(CNN Spanish) – After a year and a half without releasing new Marvel content, Disney kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the premiere of “WandaVision,” followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” and now it’s the turn of “Loki”, a series that takes up a loose end from “Avengers: Endgame” and that you can watch together with your friends – from a distance – with the Disney + GroupWatch function.

Disney + took advantage of the premiere of “Loki” to remind MCU fans that in a month the next Marvel series, “Black Widow,” will debut on the platform by streaming and in cinemas at the same time.

Today #Loki was released and in exactly ONE month, we will have #BlackWidow. Everything is happiness in the UCM. pic.twitter.com/KeHcitcZvJ – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) June 9, 2021

The “Loki” series starring Tom Hiddleston can now be seen on Disney +, a streaming service that has more than 100 million subscribers. And as with “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Disney will launch a new chapter per week, although these will be released on Wednesday — and not on Friday — because, in the words of Hiddleston himself, «Wednesdays are the new Fridays ».

This anticipation gives you plenty of time to host a Disney + GroupWatch feature to watch this Marvel premiere virtually with your friends or family.

In September 2020, Disney + integrated the GroupWatch feature, after Netflix Party and Amazon Prime Watch Party gained popularity during the covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s how to organize a trip to the virtual cinema with GroupWatch.

How to create a GroupWatch

This Disney + feature allows you to watch content with up to six of your friends and family even if they are in different locations, but as long as they are in the same country. To start a session you will only have to:

Log in to Disney + Select the content you want to share Select the GroupWatch icon Click the plus button (+) Copy the link Send it directly to your friends and family

Participants in a GroupWatch session can use emoji reactions to interact with others, but Disney didn’t integrate the chat feature like other services did.

The monthly subscription to the Disney + streaming service has a cost of US $ 8 in the US, 159 Mexican pesos in Mexico, 385 Argentine pesos in Argentina and 23,900 Colombian pesos in Colombia.

Avengers Campus: Disney’s new park opened 4:12