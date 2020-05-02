Many companies, artists, and bands have tried to stay connected to the public in order to minimize the effects of quarantine., which has been carried out in hundreds of countries to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Live streaming, publishing of never-before-released full concerts and even online music and film festivals. And now, the theater is also taking off and with a quite outstanding play. Is about Frankenstein, a 2011 staging under the direction of Danny Boyle.

We already know that you have perfectly in mind who Boyle is, but we like to remember him as responsible for Trainspotting based on the Irving Welsh novel. It also has other jewels (some more than others) such as 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 hours, biography Steve Jobs and more.

As well. A few years ago he decided to put on the Frankenstein play with two great actors in the lead. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, the latter who was part of the cast of Trainspotting as Sick Boy.

Cumberbatch has a slightly more “international” career having worked with Peter Jackson in The Hobbit, in the MCU as Doctor Strange, to being the mere Sherlock in the series.

As well. Both played Victor Frankenstein and his creature, alternating between these two characters, a concept that made the work that was filmed in one of its productions more interesting. And now, Frankenstein will be available through the National Theater YouTube channel that we leave you in this LINK.

This Thursday, April 30, will be the first presentation of the work, and the second streaming will take place this Friday, May 1. Remember that access is totally free, as it is streaming as if it were a fake live from your networks.

It will be like this. This Thursday, April 30, at 1 pmFrankenstein will perform with Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein and Benedict Cumberbatch as the creature. It will be available until Thursday, May 7 at 1 pm. You have a week from now to see it.

Then, Lee Miller as the creature and Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein, will be available from 1 pm on Friday, May 1, until 1 pm on Friday, May 8.

Frankenstein is based on the work of Mary Shelley in 1818 and is considered one of the classic works in world literature. He introduces us to the character of Victor Frankenstein, who decides to create with corpse parts, a creature that he could feel.

See on YouTube

