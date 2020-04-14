Will it be a concert, will it be a new song? These questions will be answered today (April 13) at 4:00 p.m. when The National launches the second edition of its new weekly secret archives series An Exciting Communal Event.

Last week, the rockers got very excited when they uploaded the concert they gave in the distant 2013 at the Hurracaine Festival on their YouTube channel. In this series, whose main objective is to lend a hand to all their touring team that at the moment is unemployed due to the unemployment created by the coronavirus, The National will share things from “Our vaults, classic live sets or some unseen or rarely seen images to pass the time at home.”

“Our team is the soul of our tour and has become a family through the many years that we have worked together,” the band wrote at the fundraiser. “If you are enjoying these concerts and would like to continue supporting, you can donate here.” All proceeds from merchandise sales through The National’s website and its exclusive Cherry Tree member store are being redirected to the entire gang team. In the description of the videos there is a link for you to go to the store and get some pretty cool item and by the way help someone to have a little better time these difficult days.

So that they do not look for him more and are to the mega shot, here we leave you the video that The National is going to launch in a few minutes: