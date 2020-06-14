Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Dontnod Entertainment earned industry recognition for what it has accomplished at Life is Strange and this allowed this team of developers to carry out new projects. Well, for those who are waiting for Twin Mirror there is good news because today their new advancement was revealed.

During the PC Gaming Show 2020, Dontnod Entertainment presented the new Twin Mirror trailer, a suspenseful story that takes place in Basswood, West Virginia and that will put us in the role of journalist Sam, who turns the town into what appears to be a A normal day of work, but one that will soon turn into a nightmare due to events that torment him.

Twin Mirror is slated to debut this year and the trailer revealed today only signals that it will arrive soon.

