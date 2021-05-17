watch the new clip from the next Marvel movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not given us a movie of its famous characters for a long time. The last one was Spider-Man: Far From Home. And while the franchise has been loaded with series – WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Loki – through Disney Plus, fans needed something more. Black Widow will be Marvel’s return to theaters.

With a final release date for July 9, after a long list of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Widow will bring the story of Natasha Romanoff to theaters and also to Disney Plus in its first simultaneous premiere. The film that should have opened Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since it yielded to the success of WandaVision, now takes center stage.

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, battles a dangerous conspiracy as she faces her worst battle yet: the past she left behind.

See Black Widow on Disney Plus

In any case, we know little about the next premiere beyond the character that centers the story and said goodbye to the franchise in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel has been quite jealous with the details of the story of one of the most beloved characters in the series. At the moment, of Black Widow we can only know the details of the clips that Disney has been reeling off. Now we have a new one and the one that will probably be the last one before the release of the film.

In the short minute of footage published by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entitled “Do you have a plan?”, We can see Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, along with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The two protagonists and murderers will have to work together, or at least try. At the moment we know that both women will be surrounded by action and will be chased by a strange man in black.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

Such is the level of action that Black Widow has already been classified as pG-13. A rating that is not usually a constant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The search to please and adapt to all audiences is one of Disney’s maxims in its premiere strategy in the future.

Read this too …