Watch the K Pop Group ENHYPEN React to Current Fashion Trends – ‘TikTok Voice Challenge’ ENHYPEN

In addition to being hella charismatic, great singers, and solid dancers, the members of ENHYPEN also really know how to dress. This being the case, it was only right that we utilized their fashion expertise for an episode of Drip or Drop. This is our series where we have celebs give their input on a bunch of ~ interesting ~ fashion trends, and ENHYPEN did not hold back y’all, (🙌!)

Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki stood in agreement for few of the different styling options. None of them are feeling the sporty sunglasses trend, but they all love tennis ball green. When it came to the stuff they didn’t agree on, it’s hilarious watching these guys justify their choices. Example A: When Jake choose cardigans over sweater vests while wearing … a sweater vest. We love cognitive dissonance. Check out how these guys feel about a variety of other fashion choices, and keep in mind these wise words from Sunghoon: “I hate to say this myself, but ENHYPEN looks good in everything.”

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

