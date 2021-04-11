Watch the goals of America’s triumph over Tigres

The team of America defeated the set of Tigers, on a night where the fans gathered again at the Volcano.

Six minutes into the game, the forward Roger Martinez he made a great play outwitting his rivals and taking a shot that beat Nahuel Guzmán, to make it 1-0 in favor of Azulcremas.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

It might interest you: “I hate America”: Paco Villa shows his feeling towards the Eagles – [VIDEO]

For the second half and with a very fast game, the Americanistas scored their second goal after a goal from Pedro Aquino at 55 ′.

Even if Diego Reyes shortened distances to 63 ′ for cats; Roger Martinez would close the triumph of the capital at minute 69.

It should be remembered that the Tigers were left with 9 men after the expulsions of Carlos Salcedo and Rafael Carioca.

With the victory, America reaffirms its position to go directly to the Quarterfinals after having added 34 units in 14 rounds. Meanwhile, Tigres that stagnates with 15 points will look for a place for the Repechage.

By date 15, there will be a fight to know who will get the first place in the general table when the America is measured at Cruz Azul in the Azteca stadium; while the feline will visit the Pumas in vital duel for the classification.

You can read: “You don’t want to look good”: Carlos Salcido busts Gignac – [VIDEO]

EAM