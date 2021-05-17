watch the first trailer of the reboot of the GI Joe saga

The GI Joe franchise had two films that failed to exploit the wide variety of characters available, nor the stories they could generate. By far the most remembered by fans was the appearance of the popular ninja Snake Eyes as the protagonist of the most spectacular sequences. The Paramount studio understood that the most feasible way to revive the saga was to start from scratch, and the enigmatic protagonist will be in charge of taking the first step.

On Sunday night, the first trailer for ‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’ aired during the MTV Movie Awards. As its name suggests, it is not a sequel to ‘GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ (2009) and ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’ (2013). It’s a new beginning and could be the kickoff to a string of films that show the origin of the main characters of the franchise.

‘Snake Eyes’ stars Henry Golding, taking over from Ray Park, who had played the ninja in previous films. You can also see the Spanish Úrsula Coberó in the role of Baroness. On the other hand, it is worth noting that the film was directed by Robert Schwentke.

The trailer for ‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’

We also share the clip with Spanish subtitles:

Not much is known yet about the premise behind the Snake Eyes movie. From the little that the advance reveals, beyond the action sequences, is that the audience will walk the path of the fighter and his training with the Arashikage clan. According to Polygon, the plot will surely reveal how he becomes the character that gives the film its name, and the possible relationship with the other members of GI Joe.

The premiere of ‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’ is scheduled for the next July 23th. The film was due to be released at the end of March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic generated multiple rescheduling until the final date was reached. Although it is not confirmed, it could be available on the streaming service Paramount + less than two months after its theatrical release.

