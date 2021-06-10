watch the first trailer of the new series

After a long wait, the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation is here. The new animated series comes to Netflix from the hand of Kevin Smith, who does not disappoint with the first images of this new project. As of now, fans can already get a tangible idea about what will you see from next July 23 on the streaming platform.

It is clear that Netflix has wanted to generate a great impact, and therefore the trailer is packed with action scenes. At this point is where Smith has surprised, as there is probably more action in the minute and a half of advance than in the entire He-Man series that began airing in 1983.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation respects almost strictly the design of the characters and the settings of the planet Eternia. The first image of Castle Grayskull makes it clear that we will have moments of great nostalgia ahead of us. One of the most visible changes in the trailer is that now He-Man He wears an “H” on his chest and not the traditional cross that he had in the original series. It is also seen how Smith has approached the transformation of Prince Adam by wielding the sword that makes him the great protagonist of the story.

First trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Kevin Smith wants to pay tribute to the eighties series

Logically, we will not know what the final result of the new Netflix series will be until we can access the chapters. Anyway, the first trailer brings peace of mind to the community of He-Man fans and co.. The choice of Kevin Smith as the one in charge of carrying out ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ caused many to raise their eyebrows at the news.

Predictions regarding what Smith’s end result would be at the helm of this production were highly polarized. However, the New Jersey filmmaker is an exceptional screenwriter and seems to have gotten the best of himself to create a product that is not only a continuation of the original series, but also a tribute to it.

With flawless Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor, Chris Wood as He-Man and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of 2021.

