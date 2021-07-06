watch the first trailer of the HBO Max series

HBO Max has released the first trailer for ‌Succession, season 3, one of the most anticipated series for the second half of 2021. After the exciting finale that the second season left us, it is clear that the audience is looking forward to knowing what will be the fate of the wealthy and troubled family. Kendall Roy declared war on his father after a period of submission and constant humiliation.

During the last episode that we were able to enjoy, Kendall Roy exposed his father’s practices during a press conference. Interestingly, said public speech was intended to sacrifice it in favor of the “welfare” of Waystar Royco. So that, Kendall decided to stop Logan’s mistreatment and, at the same time, overthrow him from his coveted position. The throne of the media conglomerate will be up for grabs during Succession, season 3.

Developing…

Also in Ezanime.net