It’s been a long time since we first met characters who have been accompanying us for decades But we have never stopped having new content from the saga and today we collect the best Star Wars series and movies that you can watch from home to make a perfect marathon.

The usual and new episodes, the three trilogies and related movies (such as Rogue One or Solo) but also ‘live-action’ series such as the great success of Mandalorian, documentaries related to the saga galactic or series of cartoons that expand the universe and allow us to enjoy Yoda and others a little more. Practically all the content you have if you sign up for Disney Plus and not other streaming platforms that have lost the movies after the arrival of the latter. The classics and now, you will find practically everything.

The Mandalorian

One of the most anticipated series in recent years is this production that places us in the Star Wars universe at the time between episodes VI and VII. That is, in the Star Wars chronology, The Mandalorian is located between ‘The Return of the Jedi’ and ‘The Awakening of Force’, just after the fall of the Empire that we saw in the last film of the classic trilogy and before the appearance of the First Order that has been the central theme of the last three installments from the Star Wars saga. In that time frame, we meet a protagonist, Mando (named after the Mandalorian clan, to which the classic character of Boba Fett belonged), a lone gunman who earns a living as a bounty hunter in the far reaches of the galaxy. .

One day Mando receives a special order, he has to destroy a specimen of an unknown species, the same one that Jedi Master Yoda belonged to. Although he is 50 years old, this character known in the series as The Child and popularized among fans as Baby Yoda It looks like a baby. In their first encounter, Mando, who has been assigned to destroy him, makes another decision and then begins a series of adventures in true Star Wars style.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: Between 35 and 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Star Wars

Recommended age: For ages 9 and up

See The Mandalorian at Disney +

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The reappearance of the Star Wars saga, with episodes I, II and III, sparked interest in Star Wars again at the beginning of the century and allowed many children and young people to get closer to these films, to see for the first time old and revived the fan phenomenon around Star Wars. To keep that interest alive And to reach the little ones, Lucasfilm created an animation series for children to get hooked on the adventures that their parents adored and, in addition, expand the explanation about the Clone Wars and takes place between episodes II and III.

In this animated series, in addition to knowing many details about those Clone Wars and serving as the perfect bridge before Revenge of the Sith, we are going to meet new characters like General Grievous who will later appear in the third part of the prequel, and to learn a little more about Anakin Skywalker’s path to the dark side, his growing distrust of Obi-Wan Kenobi and, above all, a lot of action. As it is an animated series, it focuses more on action and adventure than on character development, but it received rave reviews from fans.

In 2008 this project was resumed but with another series, 3D animated and with a very similar name Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with several seasons beginning with a movie and ending with a series of chapters released on Disney + as a closing to the series. This 2008 series is about the same time and the same themes as the 2003 original, but its technical production is better and it was one of the greatest hits for children in the series.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: Seven seasons, 133 chapters

Duration: Between 20 and 25 minutes per chapter

Theme: Star Wars

Recommended age: For over six years

See The Clone Wars at Disney +

Star Wars Rebels

This 3D animation series is set in the Star Wars timeline after episode III, Revenge of the Sith, and before one of the new movies that do not have classic numbering in the saga, Rogue One. In Star Wars Rebels they will continue the steps of the crew of a ship called Ghost, which would be the first steps in the creation of the future Rebel Alliance that we saw in the classic trilogy fighting against the Galactic Empire. These early rebels are some of the survivors of order 66, dictated by Palpatine to take down the Jedi, and other warriors, Force-sensitive youths and droids that will complete the classic cast we have known of all life in Star Wars.

The Empire searches for these last Jedi who managed to escape while they organize to organize rebel groups to face the threat of Palpatine. Thanks to this series, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla or C1-10P become names recognizable by fans and will be the protagonists of the adventures aboard the Ghost, a great way for the little ones to get hooked on Star Wars and for the elderly to complete the chronology of movies and series to get to know in depth the entire universe created by George Lucas.

Platform: Disney +

Year 2014

Chapters: Four seasons, 75 episodes

Duration: About 30 minutes per chapter

Theme: Cartoon / Star Wars

Recommended age: For over six years

Watch Star Wars Rebel at Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

The LEGO have starred in many movies in recent years and have become a saga of their own, which has parodied with its peculiar style some of the best-known movies and franchises in history, such as Batman with Batman: Lego Movie. And they have also dared with Star Wars, to give their personal touch to the galactic history. The Freemaker Adventures centers on the story of three brothers, Rowan, Zander and Kordi, a family of junkyards who travel the galaxy through the Empire years without messing with anyone … until Rowan one day finds himself part of an artifact called Saber Kyber.

Rowan then discovers that she is sensitive to force, wants to put the saber back together, and unknowingly slips in and drags her family into the middle of the war between the Empire and the Alliance. A fun and entertaining series, focused on the children’s audience, but that has many ingredients of adventure, knowledge of the saga and humor of the LEGO creations that adults can also like.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2016

Chapters: Two seasons, 26 episodes

Duration: About 30 minutes per chapter

Theme: Cartoon / Star Wars

Recommended age: For over six years

See Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures at Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars – The Yoda Chronicles

The Yoda Chronicles is one of the best Star Wars series with Lego characters as protagonists but created by George Lucas. The second adventure of these Lego pieces in the galaxy are The Yoda Chronicles and are available at five separate episodes on Disney Plus of half an hour each. Here, the characters of always star in moments of action and humor. Yoda leads the Jedi Knights in the fight to prevent Darth Sidious from getting away with it. There are only five parts in total, fun, action and animation for the whole family.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2016

Chapters: Five chapters in total

Duration: About 30 minutes per chapter

Theme: Cartoon / Star Wars

Recommended age: For over six years

See Lego Star Wars – The Yoda Chronicles at Disney Plus

The Toys That Made us

The Toys That Made Us is not as such one of the best star wars series It is a documentary about toys, about iconic franchises of all times that have changed our lives and that have starred in our childhood. And among all the available episodes, the first is the one that interests us: 51 minutes that do not count as a small Cincinnati toy company faces his biggest project to date. Star Wars toys, Star Wars merchandise, and the most profitable toy franchise in history. The fans of the saga will find in this episode an essential documentary that we can enjoy on how the dolls came into our lives, how we dreamed of an original ship at home and how they became absolute success.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Three seasons, only one chapter on Star Wars

Duration: About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme: Documentary

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch The Toys That Made Us on Netflix

Bright Lights: Starrring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

We did not conceive Star Wars without Leia. And there is no Leia without Carrie Fisher. She and her mother Debbie Reynolds They are the protagonists of one of the best documentaries about cinema that you can see on HBO but also one of the best if you like Star Wars. It is not as such a documentary on the galactic saga but it is an ideal option if you like the character and the actress, if you admire Leia and want to go a little beyond the character, learn more about who gives life to that Member of the Imperial Senate , diplomat and spy of the Rebel Alliance, to the General Organa. An hour and a half of unpublished images of mother and daughter in which there is also space to talk about what the film meant, how life changed her, what she lived in it.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2017

Duration: An hour and a half of documentary

Theme: Documentary

Recommended age: For over 18 years

Watch Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on HBO

Phineas and Ferb’s Star Wars

In addition to the many ‘official’ Star Wars movies, other series have wanted to honor the saga with a special chapter dedicated to Star Wars, such as Phineas and Ferb, a production owned by Disney, which in 2014 released a long chapter of almost an hour dedicated to Star Wars, introducing the characters to the world created by George Lucas and parodying the situations and classic characters like Leia, Darth Vader or the C-3PO and R2-D2 droids, with Phineas and Ferb as members of the action.

In the chapter, Perry the Platypus is a spy agent for the Rebel Alliance who gets get hold of the Death Star plans and they are sent to Princess Leia, but they are discovered and the battle begins with which episode IV of the film saga also begins. Phineas and Ferb meet Luke Skywalker in Tatooine and will also be part of the adventures that review the adventures of the first of the released Star Wars movies, a humorous review of the scenes and plots that make up that first movie of the saga.

Platform: Disney +

Year 2014

Chapters: Two parts

Duration: 52 minutes in total

Theme: Cartoon / Parody

Recommended age: For over six years

Watch Phineas and Ferb’s Star Wars on Disney Plus

Star Wars Movies – The Official Sagas

Episode I – The Phantom Menace

The film that begins the saga, chronologically speaking. This was the first film in the trilogy created as a prequel to the classic trilogy and was intended to showcase Anakin Skywalker’s childhood and his relationship with other characters such as the Emperor Palpatine or with Obi-Wan Kenobi, to create from the base the great character he would end up becoming. In this first installment, the Jedi masters Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi meet a boy in whom they detect a strong presence of the Force and immediately believe that it could be the chosen one of whom the prophecies spoke, the one who would bring balance to the force. Here begins his training and his legend. In this first installment, a humorous character also appears as Jar Jar Binks and a Darth Maul as a great enemy of the Jedi under the command of Palpatine.

A movie with the classic adventures of Star Wars that revitalized the saga after many years of absenceto. The first stone of everything that would come later and that served to increase the fame and myth of Star Wars.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 1999

Duration: Two hours and 16 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode I – The Phantom Menace at Disney Plus

Episode II – Attack of the Clones

This plot takes place ten years after the events of The Phantom Menace and here Anakin Skywalker is already a teenager in charge of the protection and security of Padme Amidala, ancient Queen of Naboo. The film has a certain political plot and an assault on the power of dark characters. They will soon engage in a war between supporters of the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems, a conflict that has been fueled and provoked by Palpatine, who hides a double identity as Darth Sidious with which he controls the enemies of the Republic, thus directing both armies in order to create chaos and his Empire. In this film, in addition, we will know the infatuation of Anakin and Padme that they must hide and we will have a first test of the character of the young Skywalker after a family tragedy.

Platform: Disney +

Year 2002

Duration: Two hours and 22 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 6+

Watch Episode II – Attack of the Clones on Disney Plus

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Despite the usual criticisms of the trilogy that served as a prequel to the classic trilogy, this film gets good reviews and represents a leap in quality both in the plot and in the characters compared to the previous two. Here Anakin Skywalker is more mature, in love with Padme and constantly contradicts his teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi, while getting closer to Palpatine, who induces you to discover hatred and the powers of the dark side to become a more powerful Jedi. Its internal debate, the strength of its character and an unforgettable final fight make this Episode III one of the best Star Wars movies and a hit if you are looking for a fast-paced movie with all the characteristics of the saga. It is the closing of the trilogy and leaves us ready to move on to an Episode IV that we already knew, so its ending could not be very surprising, although it does overwhelm the viewer.

Platform: Disney +

Year 2002

Duration: Two hours and 20 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode III – Revenge of the Sith on Disney Plus

Han Solo – A Star Wars Story

Han Solo is one of the most beloved protagonists in Star Wars, but when he appears in Episode IV we know very little about him, Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon, beyond Harrison Ford character boastful. The actor managed to make Solo, a lone gunman, one of the emblems of the saga and one of the most personal characters in film history. In this film their adventures are narrated before their path crosses that of the Alliance, their friendship with Lando Calrissian and his character, his solitary and insubordinate personality are formed.

It is a classic adventure film, with a lot of action, with well-known and new characters, and which allows you to build the character of Han Solo in depth. Thanks to this movie we know details of his way of being and why in classic movies he makes the decisions he makes and behaves like this. In the Star Wars timeline, it ranks a few years before Episode IV, after Episode III, but behind the events of Rogue One.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2018

Duration: Two hours and 14 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Han Solo – A Star Wars Story at Disney Plus

Rogue One

It was the first of the Star Wars movies that was not framed within a trilogy and therefore had no chapter assigned to it. The action takes place immediately before Episode IV, in fact its ending and the beginning of A New Hope are intertwined. Follow the classic Star Wars outline, with a group of heroes consisting of Jyn Erso, one of the best recent characters in the saga, Cassian Andor and the K-2SO droid, that fulfills the humorous function of a film without the childish overtones that have been criticized in some of the new films in the saga.

The plot has as its central axis the rebels’ attempt to get hold of the Death Star plans, the main plot of the first of the Star Wars movies, and here they will tell us the prologue to that story. From its construction to the evil arts of the Empire, with Darth Vader leading the operations and with a team of heroes without whom the fight of the Alliance would not have been possible. A fast-paced movie, with a very high pace and characters that, despite appearing only in this film, have become some of the most loved by fans. A perfect spin-off that serves to explain dark areas of the chronology of official history and with one of the best endings in the entire saga.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2016

Duration: Two hours and 14 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Rogue One at Disney Plus

Episode IV – A New Hope

The first film in the saga was, in fact, a great example of In medias res, that is, a narration that begins in the middle of a story and not at the starting point from which it could be told. Few will be at this point who do not know what the film is about, the first, the one that changed everything. But if you have never seen it before, you can start with the historical order to catch up. This movie takes place several years after Episode III and we are going to discover all the classic characters of the saga.

From the Princess Leia to Darth Vader, passing through Han Solo or the indisputable protagonist of the trilogy, Luke Skywalker. This young man who lives with his uncles and does not know his father (yet) joins the Rebel Alliance thanks to his teacher Kenobi, a former Jedi who lives in the area and who teaches him the secrets of the Force. Meanwhile, Emperor Palpatine has created his ultimate war machine, the Death Star, and has kidnapped Leia. Luke and the Rebels’ mission will be to rescue the Princess and destroy that weapon capable of shattering entire planets in seconds. A fantastic film, with heroes, villains, lots of action and an innovative plot, a great start to everything that would come later.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 1977

Duration: Two hours and 20 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode IV – A New Hope at Disney Plus

Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

The second original movie (the fifth in chronological order and with all the new ones added) is considered by many to be the best Star Wars movie ever. Episode V narrates one of the greatest confrontations in film history and builds one of the most mythical scenes on the big screen when Luke Skywalker finally comes face to face with Darth Vader and that you have surely seen in images or parodies, whether or not you have seen the film. The Empire, struck after the destruction of the Death Star, pursues rebels throughout the galaxy to avoid further setbacks.

The Alliance hides and resists, already with Luke as a hero, while Leia and Han develop a love story that will end both captured by the enemy. In this episode characters like Yoda appear, who will be in charge from Luke’s Jedi training. We will also meet Jabba or the smuggler Boba Fett, who plays a very important role in the film. All this, until reaching that final confrontation that is film history.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 1980

Duration: Two hours and 7 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back on Disney Plus

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

It marked the end of the classic trilogy and the last Star Wars movie in nearly two decades. A brilliant, emotional and spectacular closing, in the purest style of the George Lucas saga, to terminate a series of films that, everyone believed, ended there. In this installment, Leia has to rescue Han, who is still frozen after being kidnapped in the previous episode, while the Alliance prepares to deliver the final blow to the Empire. Yoda, sick, confirms to Luke that the revelation that Darth Vader made to him in his first confrontation is true and reveals another secret that has to do with Leia.

The Jedi master tells Luke that his destiny is to face Vader again, something that happens in the last scenes of the film and where the evil Emperor Palpatine will also be present. In this film, the ewoks appear, a race of strange and adorable creatures that will become allies of the rebels to dismantle the plans of build a second Death Star. A worthy close to the best trilogy, a wonderful end to the story between Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 1983

Duration: Two hours and 15 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode VI – Return of the Jedi on Disney Plus

Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Released in 2015, it marked the return of the saga to the big screen and with a new team of protagonists, although the characters of the classic trilogy continued to appear in these films. Now the action is focused, 30 years after The Return of the Jedi, on Rey, a junkyard who finds a droid in the desert Called BB-8 and repairs it, not knowing that it belongs to Poe, one of the best pilots of the Resistance, the rebel group that fights against the First Order, the army that wants to return to the times of the Galactic Empire.

That’s how king will meet the members of the defunct Alliance and he will join them, like Finn, a defector from the First Order who now wants to fight on the side of the Force. On the other side of the fight is Kylo Ren, a high command of the First Order who admires Darth Vader and who will have a sentimental confrontation with Han Solo and Leia. All the ingredients for a new trilogy, with new characters and classic characters, a good start full of emotion and action to retake the thread of the story where it was several decades ago.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2015

Duration: Two hours and 18 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode VII – The Force Awakens on Disney Plus

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

At the end of the previous film, Rey discover Luke Skywalker’s hideout and she decides to find him. In this installment we will see Rey knowing the ways of the Force and training to face Kylo Ren, who for his part is intrigued by this new enemy and by the power of attraction they feel for each other, which makes them able communicate with each other through visions. Rey’s Jedi Training, in the style of the one that Luke previously starred with the master Yoda, will be one of the bases of this film that follows the basic canons of the saga, a lot of action, deep dialogues and impressive battles such as the one fought between the First Order and the Resistance on the planet Crait, one of the great battles of the entire saga and that leaves some unforgettable moments.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2017

Duration: Two hours and 32 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Watch Episode VIII – The Last Jedi at Disney Plus

Episode IX – Skywalker’s Rise

The latest film in the saga, so far, is also the closing of a chronology that started many years before with the little Anakin Skywalker and that has that surname again as the central axis of the plot. Rey and Kylo Ren Their quarrels and attractions continue as an old acquaintance, Emperor Palpatine, enters the scene, whose voice has been heard at the ends of the universe and threatens to bring back the darkest character in the saga.

Rey must learn the truth about her past and her origins while Leia falls seriously ill and plays a key role in Kylo Ren’s development. Again there will be love, teachings on force, family revelations, battles … Star Wars at its best in a very sentimental film that serves to end an era and say goodbye to a whole generation of Star Wars characters, beginning a new stage in the galaxy.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 22 minutes

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Other Star Wars documentaries

On YouTube we can also find some of the best Star Wars documentaries with an hour or two of duration and with all the secrets about the saga, for true fans. We leave you some of them to know all the curiosities about the movies, the actors, the filming …

Empire of Dreams