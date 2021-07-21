Watch Singer Faouzia Step Up To The TikTok Voice Challenge – ‘TikTok Voice Challenge’ Faouzia

Do you want to see an 8-minute long masterclass in showing off a pitch-perfect vocal range? This episode of Cosmo’s TikTok Voice Challenge is for you. The professional singer Faouzia joined us and made it crystal clear that her vocal chops aren’t just flawless on her own tracks. This girl has got Technique with a capital T.

While you’re probably well aware of the multitude of dance trends that circulate on TikTok, talented singers also flex their abilities on the app, and thus this hella intimidating challenge was born. we invite different performers to attempt pretty difficult scales, warm-ups, and belts. Trust me, if you’re more of a shower singer, this may not be the game for you, (this one might be though!) I gotta give major props to Faouzia, because she really came, saw, and conquered. Check out the whole video and prepare to be impressed!

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

