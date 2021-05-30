Watch Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in ‘the lost city of D’

The film is scheduled for April 2022

Upcoming Action Adventure Movie ‘The Lost City of D’ Starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, is in the middle of filming, as the actor has shown on his Twitter account. The two stars definitely seem to be having a blast on set. In the shared photo, Bullock and Tatum can be seen in the water clowning around for the camera, with the ‘Infltrated at University’ actor commenting on the image with the phrase “This is not funny … This is not funny at all! ! “. There is certainly chemistry between the couple. What are they dancing? Is it a rehearsal?

The film – careful, not to be confused with ‘Lost city of Z’ (translated in Spain as ‘Z. the lost city’) – takes place in an unknown jungle when the character of Bullock, a lonely and romantic novelist, is involved in an adventure with one of the cover models of his books, played by Tatum. The film is directed by the brothers Adam Y Aaron Nee with a script of Dana Fox, who previously wrote romantic comedies such as ‘The Day of the Wedding’, ‘Something Happens in Las Vegas’ and ‘All Inclusive’.

In history the antagonist will be none other than Daniel Radcliffe, who will kidnap the protagonists. It is also expected that Brad Pitt also make a cameo.

As for when the film will be released, it appears that the date is set for April 2022.

