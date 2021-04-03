Watch Reggae Singer Lila Ik é Bless Us With A Bathtub Freestyle – Lila Ike ‘Singing in the Shower’ Cosmo

Hello! Looking for an energy reset because everything is just too much RN? Yeah, I feel you, but we’ve got the perfect remedy for that. Brand new Singing in the Shower! In this series, we’re joined by some pretty talented vocalists, whose pipes sound even better with ~ bathroom acoustics. ~ This week our guest was the reggae artist Lila Iké, who gave us a top-tier setlist from the tub.

In probably a Singing in the Shower first, Lila made one of her song choices a personalized freestyle just for Cosmo. It was titled … wait for it: ‘Singing in the Shower with Cosmo.’ We’ve got a superrr late-stage entry for the 2021 Grammys on our hands.

Lila also performed her songs ‘Where I’m Coming From’ and ‘Solitude’ aka the perfect bathtime tracks, so make sure to add those to your personal shower playlist. Watch the full video for additional excellence, because I doubt you’ve ever seen anyone more at peace than Lila applying her face mask while belting Celine Dion. Also check out Lila’s EP ‘The Experience,’ now available to stream on all platforms!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io