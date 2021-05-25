Watch Prince William Trolls Kate Middleton Trying to DJ

Prince William and Kate Middleton are usually pretty professional at their various fancy royal engagements, but they abandoned the protocol rule book during a recent trip to the Scottish Violence Reduction Center in Cockenzie, East Lothian, where William trolled his wife’s attempt to DJ.

In the funny clip, Kate pushes some buttons to create a beat and turns around to laugh at William, who muses, “please turn that one off, it’s hurting my ears.”

The couples went ahead and shared the moment on their Instagram account, writing “Can rule out a music career 😂 Keep up the incredible work Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and please do delete that music …”

Kate and William have been highlighting more ~ ​​candid moments ~ on their re-branded social media lately, and recently dropped some behind-the-scenes bloopers — including an Instagram vs. reality of Kate and William sending out a Saint Patrick’s Day message. In the official message, Wills says “Beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh,” which means “Saint Patrick’s Day blessings.”

But in the bloopers, Kate tells a nervous William, “You don’t need to roll your Rs,” to which he responds, “Do I not roll those?” LOL. Oh, and another fun BTS clip shows the couple joking around prior to recording a video, with William saying, “By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything.”

Cute! File under: ROYALS ARE FUN AND SOMETIMES DRAMA-FREE, THEY SWEAR!

