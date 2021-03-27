Watch out! WhatsApp message puts your privacy at risk | Unsplash

There is no doubt that there are more and more risks within social networks on our Privacy and a message has appeared on WhatsApp that puts it at risk as well as your bank details, so be very careful.

Based on deception and through a chain within the app of WhatsApp, is that the operation of a campaign was discovered that they warn, could be phishing.

According to some Internet users, through the various messages a message is sent that supposedly offers a gift for the 30th anniversary of Amazon.

It is worth mentioning that phishing is a computer term that seeks to approach people by posing as another individual, company or service to lead them to reveal personal and confidential information by clicking on a link.

Over the years it has been detected that the main objective of this action is the Information theftHowever, it is also used to implant malware, that is, a malicious program that is responsible for damaging the system without the user knowing.

In addition to the fact that, unfortunately, it may also expose your identity and your bank details, so you must be very careful.

For this reason, it is very important to note that it is a fraud, since in the first place the electronic commerce company that they use to achieve their mission is not 30 years old, since the company was founded on July 5, 1994.

Users send the chain of the supposed anniversary to various contacts with the promise that they will receive a gift, however, clicking on the link will bring up a wheel to choose the prize.

When spinning the wheel, the user is asked to download an application and keep it open for at least 30 seconds, time that will be used to access the data of mobile device, implant a malware or Trojan.

According to some specialized media, malware causes damage to your mobile device, either independently or connected in a network.

They are used by hackers that when entering the team they extract information from the citizen through an email or specific links.

It is worth mentioning that a Trojan pretends to be an application, which unlike viruses, does not multiply, but can cause considerable damage, in addition to facilitating the entry of malicious programs, which will steal confidential data.

Meanwhile, applications are already part of daily life, since hundreds of users connect every day to interact with them, place ads or even inform.

Even when they are paralyzed, they have come to cause a problem worldwide, as happened on March 19, since the applications of WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram suffered temporary interruptions of service during the afternoon in various parts of the world.

As you may recall, millions of Internet users reported problems with messaging applications, which are owned by Facebook, as well as with Instagram, also part of the technology giant.

And according to Downdetector, which reports outages in digital services based on user reports, the outage affected up to 90% of the app’s users worldwide.

This is how the website registered thousands of complaints between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., in addition to there were connection problems.

As expected, the fall of the service affected several of the most popular applications on the internet, such as the messaging application, which is used as a means of communication globally.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp has around two million active monthly users, which makes it the leading messaging application on the planet.