They include seven public markets and 51 Metro stations.

The Government of Mexico City, together with the mayors, identified thes 89 areas considered of high contagion of Covid-19 and in which there is a greater probability of concentrating a large number of people, such as public markets, Collective Transport System (STC) stations Metro and modal transfer centers (Cetram) in Mexico City.

These are seven public markets, 51 Metro stations and 31 Cetram, in which visible signs have been placed in yellow and black colors that contain messages such as: “Be careful! High contagion zone ”,“ Keep your distance and do not touch anything ”,“ Alert! High contagion zone ”and“ High contagion zone ”.

As well as sanitary recommendations such as the use of mandatory face masks, hand washing or the use of antibacterial gel and avoiding contact with the face, the capital government reported in a statement.

In order for people to make their food purchases with the appropriate sanitary measures, signs have been placed, mainly in seven public markets: two in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office (Central de Abasto and La Nueva Viga), three in Miguel Hidalgo (Peña Manterola, Argentina, Tacuba), one in Cuauhtémoc (La Merced) and one in Coyoacán (La Bola).

At 51 Metro stations: Observatorio, Indios Verdes, Deportivo 18 de Marzo, La Villa / Basilica, Martín Carrera, Tacubaya, Mixcoac, Barranca del Muerto, Chapultepec, Seville, Insurgentes, Colegio Militar, Normal, Revolución, Hidalgo, Zaragoza, Balderas, Medical Center, Ethiopia, Eugenia, Northern Division and Zapata.

Also in the seasons Coyoacán, Salto del Agua, Cuauhtémoc, Tacuba, Chabacano, Tasqueña, La Raza, Tlatelolco, Guerrero, General Hospital, Nurseries, Miguel Ángel de Quevedo, Polytechnic, Petroleum Institute, Azcapotzalco, Ferrería, Ciudad Azteca, Camarones, San Joaquín, Polanco , Lindavista, Santa Anita, Escuadrón 201, Atlalilco, Puebla, UAM-I, Pantitlán, Mixiuhca and Bellas Artes.

Furthermore, in the whereabouts of the seasons La Raza, Potrero, Martín Carrera, Indios Verdes, Politécnico, located in the Gustavo A. Madero city hall; Constitution of 1917, Santa Martha and Tepalcates, in Iztapalapa.

Similarly, in the Modal Transfer centers Pantitlán, San Lázaro, Balbuena, Moctezuma, Bulevar Puerto Aéreo and Zaragoza, in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

There are also such notices at the whereabouts of Metro Chapultepec, Tacubaya and Tacuba, in Miguel Hidalgo; Observatory, Doctor Gálvez and Barranca del Muerto, in Álvaro Obregón; Nezahualcóyotl and Buenavista in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office; Zapata and Mixcoac, in Benito Juárez; Tasqueña y Universidad, in Coyoacán; El Rosario, in Azcapotzalco.

In addition, in the Cetram de Tláhuac, in the town hall of the same name; Coyuya, in Iztacalco; Huipulco, in Tlalpan, and in Xochimilco. (Ntx.)