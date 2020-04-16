Starzplay, Starz’s international streaming service, has released the official trailer for ‘Hightown’, new original series of eight episodes that will premiere next Sunday, May 17 in the US. and Canada, by the hand of Starz, and throughout Europe and Latin America by the hand of Starzplay.

‘Hightown’ Set in the iconic Cape Cod, it follows a woman whose attempts to stay sober will be intertwined with the start of a murder investigation. She is Jackie Quiones (Mnica Raymund), a tormented and addicted agent of the National Fisheries Service who sees how her life is complicated when discovering a corpse on the beach, in what seems to be one more victim of drugs.

As a result of this trauma and its consequences, Jackie takes the first steps to try to stay sober and away from her various addictions, once convinced that it is up to her to solve the murder.

In constant conflict with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a stubborn but effective member of the Cape Cod Inter-Agency Narcotics Unit, Jackie is willing to do whatever it takes to clear up the crime. And not just her, since Ray is also willing to cross more red lines than he ever thought he would cross in order to reveal the truth.

Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood are also part of the cast of this miniseries, with the intention of an anthology series created and produced by Rebecca Cutter (‘Gotham’) that features Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Kristie Anne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz as executive producers.

Oscar-nominated director of photography Rachel Morrison (‘Black Panther’, ‘Dope’, ‘Fruitvale Station’) takes over the direction of the first two episodes of this series that had been selected to participate in South by Southwest Austin, Texas.

