© National Padre Island Seashore

The “blue dragons” captured in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI – We are going through rare times. First the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, then the “killer hornets” and now it turns out that poisonous “blue dragons” have reached the beaches of Texas.

Glaucus atlanticus, known as blue dragons, appeared in the National park Father Island Seashore of Texas, as reported by the park on its Facebook page.

Have you seen this creature !? Blue sea dragons are washing up on Padre Island National Seashore in Texas! They are rare to find on beaches, but you never know! If you see some please help my lab by reporting them on @inaturalist! #DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/7LPtyi1Us9 – Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) May 13, 2020

The “blue dragons” have small darts that are released when touching or stepping on the marine animal. The powerful poison is a defense against its predators that can cause redness and inflammation of the skin, itching, and allergy in humans, among other things.

Last weekend weekend visitors had found the blue dragons at the site and it was reported that this was a “rare” find.

Glaucus atlanticus are gastropod molluscs of the order of the nudibranchs: they do not have a shell, unlike snails, for example.

They feed on Portuguese caravels (Physalia physalis), which are living waters. The blue dragon obtains cnidocytes (stinging cells) from the caravels and stores them in the cerata (N of the r: ‘extremities’ of its body), which are the extensions of the digestive system. When they can’t get food, they cannibalize.

Specialists report that the dart bite of the blue dragon can be more painful than that of the Portuguese caravels.

“So, if you see a dragon in the park, be surprised since they are a rare find, but also keep your distance!”, The Padre Island Seashore National Park warned on Facebook.