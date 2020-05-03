Who has not removed the mold from a loaf, a piece of cheese or jam and consumed the rest? Almost all of us have done it, to try to save as much of the product and not throw it away completely, but it can be more dangerous than you think.

It turns out that among specialists in the field there are different points of view. According to the US government Avoid eating foods that are very liquid or that have a lot of humidity, such as jam, cheese or meat. These, if mold is seen, must be thrown away immediately.

Not so with dry products, such as breads, toasts, biscuits, cured meats and hard cheeses, these could be consumed if the moldy part is removed.

However, some specialists consider this little more than madness, claiming that fungi can create types of microtoxins that may have completely penetrated food without being seen.

“It is better to dispose of them, some molds produce dangerous mycotoxins. It is not enough to withdraw, if a food has a lot of mold on the surface, it will surely have penetrated deeply, ”says Sílvia Romero, dietitian nutritionist, author of the blog Equilibra’t.

“The problem of molds is not in the visible part, but in mycotoxins, toxic substances produced by some fungi (Aspergillus, Penicillium and Fusarium). Mushroom spores are ubiquitous, found everywhere. Fungi have the ability to grow in foods that have very low water activity (water activity measures the amount of water available for microorganisms to develop their metabolic activities), in which other microorganisms cannot develop. They appear contaminating cereals, dried fruits, dehydrated fruits, seeds… ”, points out Beatriz Robles, dietitian-nutritionist and food technologist.

