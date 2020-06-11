Round trip week that we are living in the main stock market indices in the world. Following last week’s buying frenzy doubts have returned to seize investors, that after the strong accumulated increases have decided to collect benefits. These doubts have once again stained the market with shadows and now the question we ask ourselves is the following: until when?

I have always argued that investing in the stock market is a fascinating intellectual challenge, I truly believe so! The main cognitive biases we face disturb our minds and the fear of seeing our money fluctuate every day feeds greed and panic.

A professional trader learns to deal with most of his emotions and must necessarily understand his attitudes, rather than his abilities. Of course Skills are necessary to invest, but an unsophisticated theorist is ripped apart by the market. Hence, the stock market is trending and the trends have continuous fluctuations.

NYSE Image File.

If what we want is to do an understanding exercise on the market, we need to ignore the questions that bring us closer to predictive bias. It is not important to ask how long? it is important to ask yourself and now that?. The answer is simple and it is answered with one of these three answers: buy, hold or sell; there’s no more!.

During the months of April and May, the main world stock markets have managed to build a technical process of change of trend in the main world stock markets, in the USA in the form of a V and in Europe in the form of a double floor.

Led by technology, Wall Street has again managed to trade at or near its all-time highs (NASDAQ100) (SP500), while Europe continues to advance weakly, but on the lookout for them.

The Ibex 35 as usual, the red lantern of the indexes. These movements, underpinned by a bearish failure in the lows of the crash, mark a general convergence of the prices, which tells us that things are serious.

Healthy markets are always championed by great confirmation in their breadth, suggesting that money comes in ruthlessly. Ttechnically the market has been rearmed from a chartist process It is known as double bottom and it was confirmed last week, with a strong session that absorbed all the price offer that offered resistance to the market.

Once again, the market climbed unceremoniously, liquidating any valid price benchmarks and hence the bears. It is true that we can look for arguments in the US unemployment data, in the ECB’s support for commercial banks and in the success (for now) of the lack of confidence. But what is clear is that the market is telling us that it over-corrected the uncertainty about the pandemic and that now that it has some visibility about its repercussions, it returns the quotes where they deserve.

These processes are not common and although it is true that the behavior of the stock markets in Europe is somewhat more consistent than on Wall Street, the reality is that the return to the highs of the NASDAQ100 leaves us with a very clear message, as long as there is liquidity in the markets the bags are not going to stop. The force prevails in the markets and the long-term upward trend remains intractable.

With all these arguments on the table, we are already in a position to give an answer to the question I previously asked them; and now that?

Bassists are going to have a hard time.

Taking into consideration the chartist guidelines of return and the show of force of the bags, it is obvious that the bears are going to have it complicated. Neither a crash has shaken the greed in the bags or tinged with lasting doubts to the market.

The dangerous self-conviction of American investors on the stock markets has been rearmed. Those who since 2009 they have become used to thinking that the bags never fall have seen their conviction reaffirmed and this could even speed up quotes.

The liquidation that we have experienced in March has swept millions of investors from the market, who are still with ammunition (considerably less than they had), but with a feeling of pain and regret.

It is logical to think that bags correct short-term excessesHow realistic it is to think how absurd it is to try to take advantage of them. In the end, it is about understanding the underlying essence and remembering that beyond volatility there is reality and the reality in the stock market is that sometimes the best thing is to do nothing!

Since leaving is as complex as going back in and sometimes as now, corrections only serve to stay on the sway or take advantage of trying to re-engage in a market that is intractable in the long term.

*** Marc Ribes, CEO at Black Bird Bank