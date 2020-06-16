Hyundai is managing to position itself as one of the most successful electric car dealers, closely following Tesla’s footsteps

Hyundai Group continues with its strategy towards the transition to electrification, that is why it is using the brands Kia and Hyundai, is managing to become one of the most promising and successful firms in what refers to the electrical sector.

In the first quarter of 2020, Hyundai Group has become the world’s fourth largest manufacturer of electric cars, achieving even more worldwide sales with electric vehicles (9.9%) than with gasoline and diesel cars. selÂ (8.9%), according to the portal Motorpasión.

A report from Business Korea revealed that the group sold 28,796 electric cars worldwide in the first quarter of this year, representing a 9.9% market share. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is actually a clear sign of the growth the South Korean firm is having in this segment.

Hyundai EV Prophecy

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai

A clear example of this event is that, at the beginning of the year, we saw how Hyundai had to triple the production capacity of the Kona to be able to satisfy the demand and delivery times in Europe after the success achieved in sales.

Five years ago, Hyundai-Kia It was the 15th largest manufacturer of electrical equipment in the world. Today is the world fourth. In the first position, we find Tesla It accounts for 29% of global electrical sales. The Alliance follows Renault-Nissan and the Volkswagen Group.

Before the contingency was unleashed by COVID-19, the sales forecast for the Hyundai Group in Europe was more than 80,000 units of zero-emission vehicles, including the Kona EV, the IONIQ electric and the Nexo, battery-powered fuel.

Hyundai IONIQ.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai.

Euisun Chung, executive vice president of the Hyundai Group, said earlier this year that Hyundai would spend more than $ 87 billion to launch 23 electric models on the market in the next five years, which represents a major step forward. for the brand and which is now reflected in the success it is obtaining.

No doubt Hyundai it has its sights set and its objective clear, taking advantage of the market trend which is now focused on electric cars.

