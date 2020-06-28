Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Although it is something that some do not take into account, the reality is that it is of utmost importance to keep our computer updated. Especially these days, since a new malware emerged with the potential to create many problems on your PC.

According to security report Unit 42, there is a new malware circulating on the network. The name that the researchers gave it is Lucifer since its creator named it Satan DDoS and they wanted to avoid confusion with Satan Ransomware, another malware that circulated long ago.

The first wave of Lucifer attacks ended on June 10, 2020. Shortly thereafter, a second updated version began shipping, which has caused several problems. It is worth mentioning that this second wave of malware is taking place.

But why should you be careful of Lucifer? Experts warn that this is malware « very powerful in its capabilities. » What it can do is use your computer to mine cryptocurrencies in an unauthorized way. You also have the opportunity to use your hardware to facilitate DDOS attacks by taking advantage of exploits that were developed by the United States National Security Agency, but were stolen.

How to take care of your Lucifer PC?

Now what can you do to prevent Lucifer from giving you headaches? The main thing is to make sure that your computer has the latest version of Windows installed. It is also important that your password is secure and that you have different layers of security in your accounts.

« While the abused vulnerabilities and attack techniques exploited by this malware are not original, they do deliver a message to all organizations, reminding them that it is very important to keep their systems up to date when possible, remove weak credentials, and have a layer of defenses to make sure, he explained.

