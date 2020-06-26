As much as we love to drink coffee and tea during the day and / or night, it is important to know that if you ate grains or legumes during your lunch, the damage to your stomach can be great.

June 26, 2020

There are thousands of reasons to love legumes such as beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas … because, in addition to their economy and easy access, grains are very delicious and provide great nutrients to your body.

Avoid drinking tea or coffee if you eat legumes during the day

In addition to this, we can never lack vegetables at home thanks to its various ways of preparing. Surely at home they have prepared us exquisitely! As if that were not enough, this delicious food can be eaten from children to older adults, regardless of the pathology they have.

This is what happens when you combine beans or legumes with tea and / or coffee

A study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations explained that coffee and tea should never be combined since the absorption of iron and other minerals becomes less efficient.

Why does the absorption of minerals from legumes become less efficient when drinking tea or coffee? This happens due to the polyphenols or also known as tannins that are present in such drinks. A 250 ml cup of tea combined with food decreases absorption by up to 60%. On the other hand, combining a cup of coffee will reduce up to 39%, even if you drink coffee an hour later.

What is the best combination for beans?

One of the best combinations you can make when eating grains or legumes is eating them with cereals, such as brown rice.