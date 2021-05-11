Watch out for speed: new DGT campaign from May 10 to 16

Enlarge

This week the DGT starts a special speed surveillance campaign on the entire road network. From May 10 to 16, the DGT will pay special attention to compliance with speed limits, so be careful.

Periodically, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) carries out special surveillance campaigns focused on a factor of road safety: the use of mobile phones, the consumption of alcohol and drugs … This week the focus of the agents responsible for monitoring traffic is focus on speed. From May 10 to 16, the DGT carries out a special road speed control campaign.

It’s a statement, the DGT has emphasized that speed is a key factor in road accidents: it is present in 23% of fatal accidents in 2019, that is, more than 300 people died that year in accidents in which speed was one of the concurrent factors.

Being a preventive campaign, drivers will be announced the existence of controls, either through variable message panels or circumstantial vertical signage when the road does not have such panels.

These campaigns aim to raise awareness about the importance of respecting established speed limits, beyond mere punitive work, and the DGT maintains that they are still necessary given their direct influence on accidents.

Be careful with the speed in the city

It should be remembered that as of today, May 11, the modification of article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations comes into force with regard to the new speed limits in urban areas.

To avoid scares, it should be remembered that the new limits established on this type of road are:

20 km / h: for those roads that have a single platform for the road and sidewalk.

30 km / h: for roads with a single lane in each direction of travel.

50 km / h: only for roads with at least two lanes in each direction of travel.

With these new limits, the aim is to reduce the risk of dying as a result of a run over by up to 80%.

The penalties and points to be deducted in case of exceeding these new limits are the following:

Zones limited to 20 km / h: between 21 and 40 km / h 100 euros without points, between 41 and 50 km / h 300 euros and 2 points, between 51 and 60 km / h 400 euros and 4 points, between 61 and 70 km / h 500 euros and 6 points and more than 71 km / h 600 euros and 6 points.

Areas limited to 30 km / h: between 31 and 50 km / h 100 euros, between 51 and 60 km / h 300 euros and 2 points, between 61 and 70 km / h 400 euros and 4 points, between 71 and 80 km / h 500 euros and 6 points already more than 81 km / h 600 euros and 6 points.

Areas limited to 50 km / h: between 51 and 70 km / h 100 euros, between 71 and 80 km / h 300 euros and 2 points, between 81 and 90 km / h 400 euros and 4 points, between 91 and 100 km / h 500 euros and 6 points and more of 101 km / h 600 euros and 6 points.