Watch out for opportunity! A Lexus LFA with just over 100 km, for sale

July 28, 2021

An excellently well-cared for ultra-slim Lexus LFA unit has been put up for sale: will it exceed a million dollars?

The Lexus LFA is one of the most beautiful Japanese supercar out there. Even if discontinued in 2012, is still highly coveted by car lovers who can afford to get one of them.

Born as a “Lexus global icon” and with the intention of demonstrating to the industry that the Japanese brand could manufacture supercars in the style of Porsche and Ferrari, barely 500 units were built by hand.

Now, a single copy of this sports car has just been put on sale on the “Bring a Trailer” website at a price that around 680,000 euros (again it cost, back in 2010, about 415,000 euros). The great virtue of this unit is that it is painted in “Pearl Yellow”, so you will not go unnoticed, and, above all, that it hardly has any 115 kilometers on the odometer.

A mythical supercar of very limited production

As reported by “Bring a Trailer”, has spent the last nine years on display at a dealership from Arlington, Illinois (United States), after the dealer owner bought it in 2012 (with 44 kilometers of running-in).

It is possible that no other LFA has been as little used as this one. The potential buyer will be made with an immaculate engine 4.8-liter DOHC V10 with 552 PS and 480 Nm of torque. The 0 to 100 km / h is achieved in 3.6 seconds and the maximum speed is limited to 202 km / h.

As usual in supercars, the brakes are courtesy of Brembo, there many elements of the carbon fiber bodywork and carbon composites, while inside you’ll find a clean mix of black and cream leather alongside carbon fiber elements.

At the time of this writing, the Lexus LFA is at $ 630,000 on the Bring a Trailer list, but with 10 days to go, we expect this LFA to fetch a much higher price. Will it exceed the million dollar barrier?