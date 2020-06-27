Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

In addition to being one of the games of the moment, Fortnite is also a platform for streamers and content creators to generate income through the Support a creator program.

In case you don’t remember, this initiative was announced in 2018, and allows players to acquire content using the code of their favorite streamers. Content creators receive a percentage of the total earnings earned.

Unfortunately, part of the community has seen Apoya a creator as an opportunity to scam Battle Royale lovers into profit by trickery.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

How to avoid scams in Support a creator of Fortnite

According to Epic Games, various content creators have tricked their audience into profit through the Support a Creator program. For this reason, the company will do its best to punish them and remove them from Fortnite.

The company notes that streamers create material on social media where they advertise « bogus benefits » in exchange for using specific Support A Creator codes. Scammers promise free gift cards or PaVos. As you imagine, players who use the codes never receive their rewards.

“Creators cannot award free PaVos outfits or rewards for using a creator code. Creating content with the goal of defrauding players is a violation of the creators’ agreement with Epic Games, ”the company noted.

To decrease the number of scammers, the company is already working to identify fraudulent content creators. The penalty will be expulsion from the Support a Creator program and the cancellation of any outstanding payments.

Because of this, Epic also announced that the creator code change will no longer be available soon. « The future version of Support a Creator will require all new and existing creators to update and maintain their profiles with legitimate social media accounts, » the study added.

The Battle Royale community will be able to report fraudulent content through player assistance. A screenshot of the creator code and a link to its content should be sent along with the hashtag #reportacreator.

« Scams in the show divert revenue from Support a Creator to honest creators who create amazing, high-quality content and support Fortnite, Epic Games Store, and gamers, » the study added.

In case you missed it: Will Atlantis be a Fortnite location?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.