In the first match of the day, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 04 4-0, while the leader Bayern Munich plays today against Union Berlin. In a virtually last-minute change, Germany authorized technicians not to wear masks. They will be the only ones in the field who do not have this obligation. Although they must keep the distance of 1.5 meters.

Dortmund hit first

Borussia Dortmund, second classified, beat Schalke 04 4-0 in the ‘Ruhr derby’, this Saturday at the start of the 26th day, which marks the return of the Bundesliga after ten weeks of stoppage due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus .

The ball rolled again in the German stadiums, although without an audience in the stands, so the yellow fans had to celebrate at a distance the goals of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (minute 29), the double of the Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro (45 and 63) and the goal of the Belgian Thorgan Hazard (49).

28 ′ Haaland scored the first goal of the restart

Haaland took advantage of a large overflow and better center of Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s younger brother who joined the Favre starting team at the last minute. The Norwegian had no trouble shooting with the left boot and thus make it 1-0.

GOAL Haaland LIVE Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Norwegian scored 1-0 by Bundesliga (05/16/2020)

Behind closed doors, after 1,274 tests between soccer players, technicians, physical therapists and team personnel, with ten positives between the First and Second Division, the Bundesliga German opens this Saturday the es de-escalation ’of the major European Leagues, almost a month in advance of the dates in mid-June for their resumption of both the Spanish LaLiga and the Italian Serie A and the English Premier League.

Germany marks the way between the inevitable uncertainty. Even without a vaccine, even within the COVID-19 pandemic, soccer returns two months later to one of the reference tournaments on the continent, with all the security measures that will be extended to each of the competitions that have already been decided or They propose their reactivation between this month and the next.

Among the ten leagues with the best UEFA coefficient, for the moment there are only two that have been terminated: the French Ligue 1, with champion (Paris Saint Germain), and the Dutch Eredivisie, which has been abandoned for the first time since the course 1944-45, when that exceptional measure was taken by the Second World War.

TIMETABLE AND CHANNELS OF THE 26th DAY OF THE BUNDESLIGA 2020

MATCH TIME (PERU) CHANNEL Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN 2 Leipzig vs. Freiburg Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN PlayHoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin Saturday 8:30 a.m. FOX Sports 2 Fortuna Dusseldörf vs. Paderborn Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN Play Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN PlayEintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach Saturday 11:30 a.m. ESPN 2Colonia vs. Mainz 05 Sunday 8:30 a.m. FOX Sports 2 Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich Sunday 11:00 a.m. ESPN 2 Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Leverkusen Monday 1:30 p.m. ESPN 2

It is the panorama of the best leagues in Europe, which recover football from this Saturday at 3.30 p.m. with five matches of the Bundesliga: Augsburg-Wolfsburg; Borussia Dortmund-Schalke 04; Dusseldorf-Paderborn; Hoffenheim-Hertha Berlin and Leipzig-Freiburg. Nine games remain, with Bayern Munich as the leader with 55 points, four more than Borussia Dortmund, second, and five above Leipzig, third.

“They will not be normal matches. They will continue to be marked by the coronavirus crisis. We know that we play under observation and under certain conditions (…). It would have been irresponsible to propose the return of the season without testing. The alternative was to wait for a vaccine, which could last for months, if not years, and no club could have coped with that situation financially. ”, expressed last week Christian Seifert, director of the German League.

MORE FROM THE RESTART OF THE LEAGUE

The German Bundesliga It restarts this Saturday after an interruption of 66 days and with many things at stake, which go beyond what is strictly sporting and beyond the fight for the title that the Bayern, the Borussia Dortmund and the RB Leipzig. To watch live football like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels that we will present below.

The plan to return, with matches behind closed doors and with strict preventive measures such as frequent tests to the players, will have to show from the weekend that it works not only on paper but also in reality. Those responsible for German Football League (DFL) are aware that, although the goal is to end the season, you must also be prepared for the worst.

Initially, it was thought to decide today what would be done, in terms of relegation, in case the season had to be postponed but the clubs have asked to postpone the decision. What it is now is to prepare for the games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and, as far as possible, focus on sports goals.

POSITIONS TABLE

This is how the Bundesliga standings ended up before the Bundesliga stop. (Photo: Captura / Depor.com)

