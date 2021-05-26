Watch North West Call Out Kim Kardashian Over Olivia Rodrigo

Much like the rest of the world, Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” Like to the point where she filmed herself listening to it in the car shortly after her split from Kanye West made headlines. She even dropped these telling lyrics “Today I drove through the suburbs / And pictured I was driving home to you / And I know we weren’t perfect / But I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh / And I just can ‘t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone / I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me. “

So NATURALLY, Olivia went ahead and sent Kim the press kit for her new album, Sour, which includes Sour Patch kids, a journal, and even tissues for the inevitable sobbing that comes with listening to her music. Which brings us to North being an icon per usual.

Kim hopped on Insta Stories to thank Olivia for the gift, saying “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Drivers License.'” And in the background, you can hear a not-having-it North say “You never listen to it.”

Truly 😂😭, especially — as multiple people on Twitter have noted — because the album already dropped:

Watch the video above, but Kim (who captioned the video “NORTH !!!!! 😂😂😂”) responds “Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time,” and even tries to get Saint involved, saying ” Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint? ”

SURE KIMBERLY. Oh, also Olivia wrote a sweet note to Kim, which reads “Thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world. I just adore you & wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my new album SOUR . Sending you and ur fam so much love. “

