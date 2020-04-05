Ling Valentine will also pay its employees their full salary, even though they will stay home

The impact of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 It has reached practically the whole world, affecting a large number of companies that were forced to stop working to send their employees home.

At UK went viral Ling Valentine, the head of a car agency, for the peculiar advice she gave her employees these days that they won’t go to work.

In a letter posted on the website of LINGsCARS, the head of the agency wrote to those close to her: “Stay home, go Netflix, drink beer and avoid excessive masturbation ”. He also announced that the salary will be paid in full to its sellers without including commissions, since the agency will be closed and there will be no sales.

After these recommendations we only have one question, what will be Ling’s favorite Netflix series?

