Watch Miley Cyrus’s transformation from her Hannah Montana days to today

Today marks 15 years since the premiere of the Disney series that led the Tennessee girl to become an international star.

At just 13 years old, Miley Cyrus began what would later become a very successful career as a singer and actress and that is why she decided to dedicate a few words of gratitude to Hannah, written in her own handwriting.

In the letter she shared on her social networks, Miley tells how it was to become her and some moments she went through while playing the character.

In 2012 and after the end of the last season of Hannah Montana, Miley wanted to completely detach from the character that gave her so much satisfaction and show the real girl she had become, for that reason she made a radical change in her hair by cutting it super short and dyeing it platinum. His clothing also accompanied this stage.

In 2013 she continued to play with her hair and even went for even wilder styles.

2014 was accompanied by many nominations and some awards, as well as an extra long bangs in the best Justin Bieber style.

By 2015, Miley seemed to be missing long hair and decided to play with hairpieces, but always keeping her super original style.

For 2016 Miley decided to leave behind so much madness and give her hair a break to regain strength.

This meant no more bleaching and throughout 2017 she showed off her dark roots with a lot of glamor.

Although he later dyed it again, the tone was darker, wearing a very natural blonde.

In 2020 she again underwent a haircut and a platinum muffin premiere.

What will your next look be?