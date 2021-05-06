Watch Michael Chandler’s knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257

By Edwin Pérez – Three-time former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC 155-pound belt. This fight will be the main event at UFC 262, an event that will take place on May 15 in Texas.

While the date of the event arrives, we invite you to see the great victory by TKO obtained by Chandler against Dan hooker At UFC 257, a fight with which Chandler debuted in the Octagon company and which also earned Chandler the starting chance:

