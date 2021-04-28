Watch Mets, Red Sox fans harmonize over ‘Yanees suck’ chant

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (L) is embraced by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (R) as he comes up to bat during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing that Red Sox and Mets fans can agree on, it’s that the Yankees suck, so they chanted it in unison on Tuesday night.

It’s been a rough start to the year for the New York Yankees, which is a great start to the year for Boston Red Sox and New York Mets fans.

Not only are they relishing in their division rival / intrastate rivals languishing in one of their worst starts in a long, long time, but they’re also sitting in first place.

The Red Sox are 14-9 and in first place in the AL East with a 3 game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place, and 4.5 over the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles who are tied for last place.

The Mets are 9-9 but their pitching staff led by perennial Cy Young candidate, Jacob deGrom, has led the way to a .5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

When the Mets and Red Sox met on Tuesday night, the fans in the stands came together to harmonize over a glorious “Yankees suck” chant.

Red Sox, Mets fans chant Yankees suck

The Red Sox got the 2-1 win on Tuesday night but all fans won with the harmonious Yankees suck chant that echoed throughout the stadium as if it was a sold-out venue. The Mets look to get the win on Wednesday evening, but I’m just hopeful, regardless of the outcome, we get another Yankees suck chant.