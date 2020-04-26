© Provided by RedGol

A special new friendly match will be played tonight at the Entel eSports Chile Tournament. And is that after the quarterfinal key between Unión Española y Coquimbo Unido, Manuel De Tezanos Pinto will challenge the impersonator in PES 2020 Stefan Kramer.

In addition to the virtual championship, the organization decided to prepare a Side match for all days. That was how last Friday the Chilean soccer superclassic with Diego Rivarola beating Luis Mena.

For this day they have prepared an unprecedented party and that will give a lot to talk about: the journalist from CDF and youtuber owner of Balong, Manuel De Tezanos Pinto, will face in the modality eFootball PES 2020 to the humorist and imitator Stefan Kramer, that comes from a great year after conquering the public at the Viña 2020 Festival.

The match between De Tezanos and Kramer will be played tonight after the quarterfinal match between Spanish Union and Coquimbo Kingdom.

© Provided by RedGol

The Side Match of the day promises to be unforgettable.

Day and time: When does Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer play in the Entel eSports Tournament Side Match?

The match between Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer in the Side Match of the Entel eSports Tournament, will be played this Saturday, April 25, after the match between Unión Española and Coquimbo Unido, which begins at 8:15 p.m.

Television: Where to see Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer live in the Side Match of the Entel eSports Tournament?

The match between Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer in the Side Match of the Entel eSports Tournament will be live and direct transmission of CDF through their signals CDF Premium and CDF HD, in the following channels according to your cable operator:

CDF Premium

VTR: 165 (SD)

DTV: 631 (SD)

ENTEL: 242 (SD)

CLEAR: 190 (SD)

GTD / TELSUR: 71 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 486 (SD)

YOU SEE: 504 (SD)

CDF HD

VTR: 855 (HD)

DTV: 1631 (HD)

ENTEL: 243 (HD)

CLEAR: 490 (HD)

GTD / TELSUR: 845 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 896 (HD)

It should be noted that during the months of April and May, CDF Premium, CDF HD and Estadio CDF are released from contingency payments.

Online: Where to watch Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer live and streaming in the Side Match of the Entel eSports Tournament?

If you are looking for a streaming link to see Manuel De Tezanos Pinto vs Stefan Kramer live in the Entel eSports Tournament Side Match, you have available Estadio CDF and CDF GO (available for CDF HD clients on cable operators DirecTV, Claro TV and Entel TV).