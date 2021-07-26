Watch! Lucero Mijares shares in networks a fun fall on the beach

Lucero mijares is usually very private with her social networks but this weekend, the daughter of bright Star Y Manuel Mijares placeholder image decided to share a video which shows a funny fall on the shore of the beach.

Lucerito captured the attention of all his followers by posting a photo and video commenting: “Expectation VS Reality! Enjoy, I love you ♥ ️ ”, wrote the singer.





The youngest daughter of Lucero and Mijares has shown the musical talent that she inherited from her parents. Little by little, the 16-year-old begins to make her way in the music industry. In fame, he not only found his way to his dreams, but has also met with criticism. Recently, Lucerito shared the advice her parents gave her to deal with criticism.

“(My parents) told me not to pay attention to bad comments, which I say, there are always many more good than bad,” said the young woman during an interview with a TV program The young woman is at a vulnerable age, and accepted that there are criticisms that do affect her.

Recently, Lucerito became a trend on TikTok when she appeared very funny dancing with the famous drag queen Gerry Pérez-Brown while both dance with great happiness and attitude.