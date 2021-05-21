WATCH LIVE, BOCA JRS VS BARCELONA SC, GROUP PHASE, LIBERTADORES CUP, TODAY, MAY 20, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Boca jrs vs Barcelona sc, in match corresponding to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, this Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m.
The Boca Jrs will play against him Barcelona sc in the La Bombonera Stadium at 19:00 hours of Mexico in mourning corresponding to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores
SAO PAULO VS RACING SCHEDULES
United States: 6:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Mexico: 19:00
Ecuador: 19:00
Colombia: 19:00
Peru: 19:00
Argentina: 20:00
Chile: 21:00
Spain: 00:00
TRANSMISSION LINKS
