WATCH LIVE, BOCA JRS VS BARCELONA SC, GROUP PHASE, LIBERTADORES CUP, TODAY, MAY 20, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Boca jrs vs Barcelona sc, in match corresponding to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, this Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Boca Jrs will play against him Barcelona sc in the La Bombonera Stadium at 19:00 hours of Mexico in mourning corresponding to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores

United States: 6:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 19:00

Ecuador: 19:00

Colombia: 19:00

Peru: 19:00

Argentina: 20:00

Chile: 21:00

Spain: 00:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

