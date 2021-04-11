WATCH LIVE AND FREE WRESTLEMANIA 37, NIGHT 2, TODAY SUNDAY, APRIL 11, 2021

here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, Wrestlemania 37: night 2, this Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The week of Wrestlemania arrives with more force than ever to make the homes of the WWE Universe worldwide.

Recognized names like The Bella Twins, made up of Nikki and Brie Bella, The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam Kane, among others, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE, on the Class of 2020 and 2021.

The excitement will continue with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which for the first time, will be lived in two nights, where Raquel González, Finn Bálor and Santos Escobar they will chase, defend and unify their championships.

Billboard Night 2: April 11, 2021

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for RAW Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt Women’s Title (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental title Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus for the United States title

6:00 pm: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

7:00 pm: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8.00pm: New York (United States), Asunción (Paraguay), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile)

9:00 pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of April 8): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of April 8): Spain

