Watch Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Bloopers

The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All went down last night, and while some people were here for the drama, we were here for the bloopers. Which, thank god, ABC went ahead and put up on YouTube. Memorable bloopy moments include:

Katie tripping in her dress on night oneKatie losing her group date roseMichael A. revealing he was “conceived in a Dune Buggy” which he went ahead and referred to as a “baby making machine” Several evil bugs trying to attack everyoneKatie falling off a boxA lot of questionable dancing (looking at you, Greg) A cameraman walking backwards and straight-up falling over a coffee table Katie being unable to close a truck door while the entire crew just stares at her. Tayshia freaking out due to a crew member pranking her with a giant branch (you gotta just watch)

And speaking of 😬 moments, we can’t forget what happened during the actual Men Tell All taping, when Katie accidentally called Aaron Clancy “Thomas.” As in, he gave a whole, super-kind speech about how he’ll always have Katie’s best interests at heart and will always be in her corner, and she replied “Thanks, Thomas.”

Yikes, but Aaron told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the craziest moment was when Katie accidentally called me Thomas. I’ve already forgiven Katie. My therapist might not, but I’ll send her the therapy bills.” Meanwhile, Katie said she “will never forgive” herself, and “I really have no words at this point. No comment. I will apologize 100 times. It will never be good enough, though.”

