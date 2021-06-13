Watch Ivan and Jason Reitman talking about ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’

The December 3 hits theaters

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ has been one of the films that we should see in 2020. Luckily before the end of the year, we will have it in theaters. Without a doubt, the story is a call to nostalgia given the sequel in question, and both in front of and behind the camera.

In the new preview of ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, the director of the film Jason reitman he talks with his father Ivan Reitman, the director of the two originals, and about the handover of the proton backpack. Reitman Sr. returns as the producer of the new story, making the new chapter in the franchise a renewal not only for the cast but for the team as well.

The clip explains the Reitmans’ experience on set, both in the first Ghostbusters and in ‘Afterlife’, their original title. The father recognized how emotional it was to see that the saga is alive again after so many years “through my son.”

Reitman Jr. commented that he grew up as a fan of the saga. He also stated that he is the same age his father was when he directed the first one, and that he “tries to understand him in the same way as PhoebeMcKenna Grace) and Callie (Carrie Coon) they try to understand where they come from. “Jason, director of films like ‘Juno’, ‘Up in the air’ or ‘Tully’, acknowledges with humor the pressure he felt having his father on the set at all times” It was more fun for me than for Jason, “says his father.

Reitman Jr. has co-written the script with Gil Kenan, has also commented on other occasions the airs of renewal that the franchise required: “We wanted to go to a new place. This film had to leave the city and it had to be about a family discovering who they were.”

The passing of the baton to a younger generation is the theme of the script for ‘Beyond’. The plot will follow a mother (Coon) who moves to a small town in Oklahoma with her two young children (Finn wolfhard and Grace) after the family inherits a house from their grandfather. That means a group of kids will have to take down some ghosts themselves after discovering their connection to the original heroes.

The movie will bring many familiar faces to the new movie, including Bill murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie hudson, Sigourney weaver Y Annie potts. New cast members include Logan kim, JK Simmons, Bokeem woodbine Y Tracy letts.

The movie will hit theaters December 3. You can see the video below:

