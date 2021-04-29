Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June’s Boyfriend in Tense Reunion

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is not done speaking her truth.

As the 15-year-old reality star continues to explore the idea of ​​mending her relationship with June “Mama June” Shannon, there’s another parental figure asking for forgiveness.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Mama June: Road to Redemption, Mama June’s longtime boyfriend Geno Doak is ready to admit his wrongs.

“I do realize that we did a lot of damage,” Geno admitted in the April 30 episode. “Not just we, but me. I can make excuses and say addiction this, addiction that, but it’s unacceptable and I’m sorry. I know it’s been difficult for you.”

Back in 2019, both Mama June and Geno were arrested for drug possession. Their legal situation led to a rehab stay, which helped them get clean. When Alana saw Geno for the first time in over a year, she explained the range of emotions she felt.