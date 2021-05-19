Watch here the video of ‘Diséñame’, the duet of Gala Montes and Joan Sebastian

Carry the voice and legacy of Joan Sebastian to the new generations is one of the objectives of the posthumous duet between “El Poeta del Pueblo” and Gala Montes.

The current protagonist of the Televisa melodrama Diseñando Tu Amor joined her voice to the late singer-songwriter for the song “Design me“.

“Obviously there is the illusion that this reaches the taste of the people. you are the ones who decide what happens in the songs, I think it’s a great song, a great duet that manages to fall in love with the one who listens.

“I definitely think it could be on a Joan Sebastian duet album or if they lend us Gala to make him a record it would be great, “he said. Jose Manuel Figueroa, son of “El Rey del Jaripeo”.

Montes and Figueroa met thanks to the current telenovela where the young woman acts and, although at first I did not know her, now they even want to do more new projects.

“’Diséñame’ is a theme of my father, everything was aligned so that Gala could do it; I was filming a commercial and that’s where the idea came up, I didn’t know that Gala sang so beautifully, things lined up, “said José Manuel.

“We have been talking, but this is the genre that I would like to dedicate myself to because I feel comfortable and free, I hope this opens many doors for me,” added the actress.

SO SAID IT

“(We wanted) to reactivate my father in the great stories, to push Joan’s music in various countries, not to forget the master’s work and to give him the freshness of Gala’s voice.”

José Manuel Figueroa, Son of Joan Sebastian.