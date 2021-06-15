Watch here the trailer for ‘Prime Day Show’ with Billie Eilish and HER

MEXICO CITY

Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi will be the protagonists of Prime Day Show, a three-part musical event organized to celebrate Prime Day that will take place between June 21 and 22.

Amazon Music and Prime Video have presented the official trailer and the first images of the show, which will premiere worldwide from June 17 on Prime Video and will be available for 30

days for all customers, without the need for an Amazon Prime subscription.

Exciting new Space Jam trailer with Lebron James

The trailer offers a first look at these special shows, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, the Dunbar Hotel and outer space.

In Eilish’s case, the artist brings a timeless Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of half-hour film performances. Set in the city considered to be the cradle

of cinema, this show has been directed by Billie Eilish herself with Sam Wrench, and includes new songs that will be included in his next album, Happier Than Ever (available 30

of July).

To create this impressive musical tribute, Billie has been inspired by the admiration she has always felt for this bygone era.

In the case of HER, his show is set in the emblematic Dunbar Hotel, an enclave that was once known as the epicenter of black culture in Los Angeles in the 30s and 40s, hosted

some of the most prominent figures of his time, such as musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne and Billie Holiday, among many others.

In a modern musical tribute to this legendary and important part of history and culture, HER imagines what the Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 with new music from their album, Back Of My Mind.

This show will be available from June 18 and lasts about 25 minutes.

And the third installment of the show features Kid Cudi embarking on his most important mission to date. The artist leaves planet Earth in order to establish a colony on the moon in this intergalactic performance. To the rhythm of songs taken from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi will be accompanied by the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University. , in this musical explosion that defies sight, sound and space.

*** MJPR ***