Watch HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast React to Some 2000s Fashion Trends – ‘Drip or Drop’ Gossip Girl Cast

It’s fair to say that fashion trends were a * tad * different during the original run of The CW’s Gossip Girl in the late ’00s. TBH, I don’t think the GG reboot premiering on HBO Max this week will feature a lot of ruffles or headbands. But in honor of the iconic ‘fits from the OG series, we rounded up 2021’s Gossip Girl cast for a special 2000s-themed edition of Drip or Drop.

If you want to know what your fave celebs are into fashion-wise, this game is a great way to get familiar. We provide our guests with two style options, and they’ve gotta decide which of the two they’re more into. Then, during our rapid-fire “Drip or drop?” section, participants basically nix any trends they deem unnecessary. It’s a fun thought process to witness, especially during this week’s packed episode. Gossip Girl’s Zión, Whitney, Tavi, Evan, Jordan, Emily, Savannah, Thomas, and Eli were not at all shy about their opinions. Even though they weren’t always clued into exactly what the trends looked like (ahem, Thomas needed a full rundown on what a vest is). Watch the full episode to see what this crew decided was in and out!

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io