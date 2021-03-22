WATCH Haiti vs Canada LIVE Pre-Olympic Concacaf in USA: predictions, at what time, on which channel to watch Tokyo 2020 in the United States on TUDN LIVE ONLINE | watch soccer in USA TODAY FREE LIVE | US | EU | Mexico | MX

Haiti vs. Canada LIVE ONLINE will face tomorrow for Concacaf pre-Olympic for the pass at Olympics Tokyo 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) in the United States and 4:00 p.m. in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via TUDN Y Fox Sports in the United States and Mexico. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see LIVE of this event.

The Canadian soccer team will go to the meeting with the aim of continuing to score points to obtain a pass to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and tie the tie with Honduras, who currently leads group B. For its part, Haiti will seek to recover after the failure of its first match with Honduras because it started the match with only ten players given that there was a delay in the delivery of COVID-19 discard test results.

What time does Haiti play vs. Canada LIVE in USA

Haiti vs. Canada LIVE will play this March 22 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) / 6:00 p.m. (ET) in the United States and will take place at Akron Stadium.

Venue: Akron Stadium.

Day: March 22

Time in the United States: 3:00 p.m. (PT) / 6:00 p.m. (ET)

Time in Mexico: 4:00 p.m.









The game will be broadcast LIVE for the United States and Mexico via FS1 and TUDN. All the incidents of the match you can follow all the incidents from the FOX Sports website, TUDN and by Bolavip.

United States: Fox Sports 1, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN Radio

Mexico: TUDN Live, The Stars, TUDN

Argentina: The Stars

Costa Rica: Repretel En Vivo, Repretel Canal 6, Teletica Canal 7, Teletica En Vivo

Dominica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

International: Concacaf Official App, Bet365

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

How to watch Haiti vs. Canada pre-Olympic free by app in the USA

Only the TUDN channel, Flow Sports and Concacaf Official have their own app where they will show all the details of the match for the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic.

Haiti vs. Canada possible lineups:

Canada selection:

Goalkeepers: Breza, Sebastian (Bologna), Nogueira, Matthew (CS Maritimo), Pantemis, James (CF Montréal).

Defenders: Bassong, Zorhan (CF Montréal), Brault-Guillard, Zachary (CF Montréal), Cornelius, Derek (Vancouver Whitecaps), Godinho, Marcus (FSV Zwickau), Meilleur-Giguere, Thomas (Pacific FC), Montgomery, Callum ( Minnesota United).

Midfielders: Baldisimo, Michael (Vancouver Whitecaps), Daniels, Aidan (Oklahoma City Energy), Dias, Lucas (Sporting CP), Metcalfe, Patrick (Vancouver Whitecaps), Norman, David (Cavalry FC), Raposo, Ryan (Vancouver Whitecaps) .

Forwards: Bair, Theo (Vancouver Whitecaps), Brym, Charles-Andreas (Royal Mouscron), Buchanan, Tajon (New England Revolution), Tabla, Ballou (CF Montréal), Twardek, Kris (Jagiellonia Bialystok).