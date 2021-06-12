Watch Gabrielle Union’s Daughter React to Receiving a Tupac Shirt

Gabrielle is a longtime fan of Tupac, aka 2Pac, and has herself been photographed wearing apparel bearing his face many times.

In 2016, the actress told xoNecole, a lifestyle platform and community for millennial women of color, that when she was a senior at UCLA and started modeling, she “wanted nothing more than to be cast in the 2Pac ‘California Love’ music video. “

She said, “I stood in line with girls I knew from USC, UCLA, Long Beach State — educated, Christian girls, we all waited in line, for our chance to dance in front of 2Pac and 25 of his closest friends.”

