Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Recreate Friends Dance

That’s what Friends are for.

On May 30, Courteney cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an iconic moment from Friends. No, it wasn’t her bestie and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, or even her onscreen husband (and, apparently, real-life distance cousin) Matthew perry, who she recently teamed up with for HBO Max’s Friends reunion. Instead, it was none other than Ed Sheeran, who joined Courteney for a performance of “The Routine.”

The intricate dance was first performed by Courteney’s character Monica Gellar and her brother Ross Gellar, who was portrayed by David schwimmer in the long-running sitcom. The season six episode, appropriately titled “The One With the Routine,” features Monica and Ross living out their dream of appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve. In order to get the attention of the producer, who keeps pushing them to the back, Monica and Ross perform a dance they previously debuted at a high school talent show.

Sadly, the producer wasn’t impressed — but fans couldn’t get the choreography out of their heads!

In the comments section of the video, Courteney’s Hollywood peers couldn’t get enough. The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco wrote, “This is EPIC.” Queer eye star Tan France added, “This is amazing !!!!!”