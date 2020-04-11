Shakira surprises us with her new rhythm

April 10, 2020

The beautiful Colombian singer, has developed very well in the musical field, in fact she is considered one of the best Latin singers. Let’s remember that he currently has a romantic relationship with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira was born in Barranquilla on February 2, 1977, and since she was little she composed her own songs. A curious fact is that it was her grandmother who ventured into the world of dance because she taught her belly dancing.

His long career consists of 13 record albums, recently he appeared in Super Bowl 2020 putting together the party with a presentation where he highlighted his Latin rhythm, without a doubt he stole the show with JLo.

There he taught the whole world how to move to the rhythm of the champeta, all this he accomplished with the help of his 18-year-old choreographer from Barranquilla, Liz Dany Campo Díaz, who today is applauded for the wonderful choreography.

Shakira recognized in her instagram account the effort and dedication of the one who calls “my teacher”. In an interview, Liz mentioned that Shakira’s team practiced 9 hours a day from Monday to Sunday.

