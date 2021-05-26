Watch a Little Kid Ask Kate Middleton If She’s a Prince

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on a fancy royal tour of Scotland, and they visited the archipelago of Orkney where they met a bunch of cute school kids who couldn’t have been more pumped about meeting IRL royalty. A pretty sweet moment was captured by royal reporter Emily Nash, who got a video of a child asking Kate “Are you the Prince? “Her response?” I’m not a Prince. I’m the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine. “

Cuuuuute. According to Hello! Magazine, a little girl then said “she’s a Princess” and Kate went ahead and asked her, “Are you? Are you a Princess?” saying “You look like one in your beautiful pink coat.”

Kate and William’s Scotland tour has honestly been full of MOMENTS, including Kate trying, and failing, to DJ. This whole thing went down during the couples’ trip to the Scottish Violence Reduction Center in Cockenzie, East Lothian, where William trolled Kate’s music skills after she pushed some random buttons. To quote Wills: “please turn that one off, it’s hurting my ears.”

Kate and William went ahead and shared the clip on their Instagram account, writing “Can rule out a music career 😂 Keep up the incredible work Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and please do delete that music …”

Oh, and if you’re in the mood for another candid Kate and Wills moment, watch below for some bloopers in which Kate corrects her husband’s pronunciation and they both can’t stop giggling prior to recording an official video. To quote William once again: “By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything.”

