Watch 90 Day’s Big Ed Compares New Girlfriend To His Daughter

A new girlfriend and a disgruntled daughter meet for the first time. What could go wrong?

Big ed brown is introducing girlfriend Liz to his adult daughter Tiffany, who already has reservations about her dad dating someone new after breaking things off with ex-fiancé Rosemarie vega. To make matters worse, Tiffany is older than Ed’s new flame. Things get tense between Liz and Tiffany in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s all-new 90 Day: The Single Life.

“Walking in and seeing my dad with Liz, it’s a lot,” Tiffany confesses to the camera. “I’m afraid for my dad to get his heartbroken again.”

Tiffany can’t help but point out the similarities between San Diego hostess Liz and Ed’s Philippines-based ex Rosemarie. “They both have younger kids and they’re both younger than me,” Tiffany coldly jabs. “But Liz looks older than me. She looks rugged! Botox does wonders.”

Ouch. Liz has been divorced twice, but Tiffany’s comment is even too harsh against the sweet single mother.