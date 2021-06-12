Wasting passion, Maribel Guardia lights the nets in red

Wasting passion, Maribel Guardia lights the nets red | INSTAGRAM

Repeatedly the famous Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, has presumed statuesque, as usual in different red outfits, from dresses made by the best fashion designers, to summer outfits and even swimsuits, with which she certainly looks totally beautiful.

And on this particular occasion, he appeared adorning the pupil of whoever the recent publication has found, dressed in an elegant and flirtatious Red dress cocktail, with which she wasted passion and looks fantastic, energetic, youthful and of course, beautiful.

You may also be interested in: Fills the life of fans with colors, Maribel Guardia poses for them

With that huge smile that characterizes her and makes her shine in practically any place, she posed splendidly for her photograph, from a beautiful balcony of her home, showing off her resplendent silhouette to the fullest, with her fitted dress, showing off, as always, her incredible results. from Gym.

With her beautiful straight black ponytail, that hairstyle that she likes so much, the pretty model She captivated the eyes of thousands with this wonderful dress that highlighted by wholesale, each and every one of her physical attributes, from her long and toned legs, to her strong arms, not to mention, of course, her narrow waist and her framed hips. , everything we see in the picture is to be admired.

A flirtatious detail in the influencer’s outfit was the huge bow strategically placed on the left shoulder of her textile piece, thus complementing her long sleeve, really, all the details that make up the photograph are totally a work of visual art, which makes that the spectators remain admiring the impressive beauty of Julián Figueroa’s mother.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“Life is always a 5 word summary. God, health, love, joy and hope. May the first one always take care of you and the rest never miss ”, was the message with which the actress also accompanied her photo, referring to the fact that she has found fulfillment in her life because of them.

Until now, her publication reached more than 34 thousand likes, and hundreds of messages that flatter her physical appearance and her beauty both internally and externally, with each passing day, the beautiful singer leaves her fans more and more happy.